I'm reaching out because my family is going through one of the hardest times of our lives. Due to circumstances that are mostly beyond my control, I've lost my transportation at a time when I need it the most. I'm currently expecting my baby while also preparing to provide the best life I can for my daughter. Right now, all I'm asking for is help getting a reliable vehicle. Having a car would allow me to get a job, attend important appointments, provide for my children, and begin rebuilding our lives with stability and independence.

I'm not looking for a handout I'm looking for a chance. A vehicle would give me the opportunity to work hard, support my family, and stand on my own two feet.

If you're able to donate, no matter how small the amount, or even share my fundraiser, it would mean more than words can express. Every act of kindness brings me one step closer to giving my children the safe and stable future they deserve.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.