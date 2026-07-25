Captain Jared Colby Sasnett

A captain of Bay County Fire passed away from a car accident after 13 years of service. As firefighters, we understand that every shift carries risk. We prepare for the dangers of the job, but sometimes life reminds us that tragedy can strike when we least expect it. Losing a captain in a car accident is a heartbreaking reminder that tomorrow is never promised.

His legacy won’t be measured by the number of calls he answered or the years he served. It will be measured by the firefighters he mentored, the lives he touched, and the example he set every single day. He taught us that leadership is built on humility, service, and taking care of the people beside you.

Though his final call came far too soon, his influence will continue in every firefighter he inspired and every life that is made safer because of the lessons he passed on.

Captain, your watch may have ended, but your legacy never will. We will carry your memory with us on every call, honor your example in every decision we make, and never forget the man who showed us what true leadership and selfless service look like.

Rest easy, Captain. We’ll take it from here.