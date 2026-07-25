Captain Chris Yokoyama Family Fund

Chris touched countless lives through his kindness, generosity, unwavering dedication, and love for his family. His sudden passing has left an unimaginable void in the hearts of all who knew him, especially his beloved wife, Amber, and their children, Brooklyn, Ryan and Morgan.

Many have asked how they can help during this incredibly difficult time. This fund has been created to support Amber and the children as they navigate the days, months, and years ahead. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burdens that come with such an unexpected loss, providing stability and allowing the family the time and space to grieve, heal, and focus on one another.

Chris spent his life showing up for others with generosity, compassion, and a servant’s heart. Now, it’s our turn to show up for the family he loved so deeply.

Please continue to keep the Yokoyama family in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others. Every act of kindness is deeply appreciated.

Thank you for surrounding the Yokoyama family with your love, compassion, and support. Your generosity is a reminder that they do not have to walk this journey alone.



