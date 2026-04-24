Can't work due to multiple schlerosis

What up doe y'all! My name is Estia Shimere Scott and I'm from Detroit. But I've been all over the US. I was a flight attendant but right now I'm out waiting on disability. I moved to Las Vegas about 13 years ago and I lived there for 10 years of my life. I'm back in Detroit now because I got sick and lost my job. It was really weird because they kept me insured but wouldn't use me because I was shaking. I have multiple schlerosis and I shake when I get cold. That's why i moved to las Vegas to run away from the cold. But I had to come back to Michigan because those crazy doctors in Vegas tried to ween me off medicine although I will need it for the rest of my life in order to stay functional. The first thing the doctors did when I came back to Detroit was give me an MRI and determine what was the best medicine to put me back on. They decided that I was to start infusions. And I will need to be on this medication for the rest of my life. There's no need for me to be off of it ever. I'm telling you this because I need help. I can't work and the government keeps denying me for disability and I'm not working. The truth is that I am shaky and I can't walk very far. But I thank God everyday that I can still walk and dance. I just need help to live because the government is going through things now and I don't know how much longer I'll have my EBT card. And it sucks because I had leave my car in Las Vegas because no one would drive across country with me. And even if they did, I wouldn't be able to afford the car insurance. I don't even have bus fare. I hope that one day I'll be approved for disability payments but right now, I have nothing 😢 And I need help and it sucks because I'm the one people come to for help because I always have it together but I don't now. This is the hardest situation I've ever been through in my life and I pray that I can make it happen.

​​And now I need a cain. Because I keep falling and I don't know what to do 😮 Please pray for me if you can't do anything else



