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Support Glenn & RP Thor

Goal$10,000 USD

Fundraiser created byJosiane Lessard

Fundraiser funds will be received by Josiane Jennings

Support Glenn & RP Thor

Life has a way of bringing us to moments that test the depths of our love and loyalty. Right now, my dear friend Glenn is living one of those moments.


Glenn is a producer, actor, and streamer, but as you may have noticed, he hasn’t been streaming lately. He decided to

put everything on hold—his work, his movie projects, his income, and even his own needs—to take care of his closest

friend, RP Thor, who is battling the final stages of brain cancer.


Thor is not just Glenn’s friend; he is his brother—someone who has been there through thick and thin. And now, as

Thor faces his hardest days, Glenn refuses to let him go through it alone. Day and night, Glenn is by his side—

managing medications, comforting him through pain, helping him with daily tasks we never imagine needing help with, and making sure Thor’s last days are filled with as much love and dignity as possible.


Thor's main concern is providing for and caring for his wife, as he has always been her sole provider. Now, as a full-time caregiver, he continues to put her needs first. Unfortunately, Missy was involved in a horrible car accident that left her paralyzed and unable to care for herself or her husband as she once could.


Please note: There is another GoFundMe (created by Glenn himself) to help pay for a full-time caregiver for Thor and Missy. This is NOT a duplicate fundraiser, as none of those funds are for Glenn and are 100% going to Thor and Missy. This is why I (Josie) created this fundraiser—to help Glenn.


Unfortunately, caring for someone comes with a cost. Putting your work life on hold means putting your income on hold. Glenn's savings are running low as he supports Thor financially as well.


To make matters even harder, Glenn was in a car accident on August 19, 2024, which led to a deep vein thrombosis. This later turned into a pulmonary embolism, causing him to suffer a heart attack on October 23, 2024. He is still recovering. The weight of financial stress shouldn’t be something Glenn has to carry while he’s already carrying so much… (and I don’t want Glenn to have another heart attack!).


This Is Where We Come In

If you’ve ever had a friend or family member who would drop everything for you—someone who would walk with you through the darkest times—you understand why Glenn is doing this.


Now, it’s our turn to be there for him.


Your donation, no matter the amount, will help Glenn stay by Thor’s side and provide the peace of mind he deserves. The emotional toll of this journey is already immense—Glenn doesn’t need the added stress of credit card debt on top of it. Your support will help provide essentials for Glenn, ensuring Thor’s last days are comfortable and Glenn can continue being the kind of friend we all hope to have in our lives.


Please, Donate

And if you can’t donate, please share this link https://givesendgo.com/cancerbattle 

Let’s lift Glenn up the way he’s lifting Thor.


❤️ Thank you for being part of this journey with us. ❤️



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