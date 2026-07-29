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Cancer Warriors - Our Fight to Defeat Rhabdomyosarcoma

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$13,205 USD

Fundraiser created byshalynn Olson

Fundraiser funds will be received by shalynn Olson

Cancer Warriors - Our Fight to Defeat Rhabdomyosarcoma

Help Our Newborn Son Fight Rhabdomyosarcoma — Our Tiny Warrior’s Battle Begins

No parent ever expects to hear the word “cancer” when their baby is only a few weeks old. But that is the reality our family is facing right now.

At just a little over one week old, our sweet baby boy had surgery on February 26th to remove a mass, What we hoped would be a simple procedure turned into something far more serious when pathology results came back with the devastating diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that forms in muscle tissue. It develops from cells that normally grow into skeletal muscles. While it can occur in many parts of the body, it is especially rare in newborns. Because these cancer cells can grow and spread, treatment usually requires a combination of surgery and chemotherapy to make sure all of the cancer is gone.

The surgeons were able to remove the mass, but it was too close to the surgical margins for doctors to confidently say that every cancer cell is gone. Because of this, our little fighter will soon undergo another surgery to remove the tissue that was surrounding the mass and surrounding tissue from the original incision site to make sure the cancer is completely removed.

After surgery, he will begin chemotherapy treatments to help prevent the cancer from spreading or returning.

In just the first few weeks of his life, our baby boy has already been through more than most people face in a lifetime. Yet every single day he continues to show us how strong he is. He is already our tiny warrior.

If you know us, you know that asking for help does not come naturally to us. My husband and I have always been the kind of people who work hard and try to handle life’s challenges on our own. But we are learning that in a situation like this, we can’t do it alone, and it’s okay to lean on the support of the people around us.

We want to say upfront that we absolutely do not expect anyone to donate. Just reading our son’s story means more to us than you know. But if you are in a position where you are able to give, please know that every single donation—no matter the size—helps support our baby and means the world to our family.

And if donating isn’t possible, simply sharing our story or keeping our little boy in your thoughts and prayers is more than enough and deeply appreciated.

Right now, our focus is on being by our son’s side through surgeries, hospital stays, and the treatments ahead of him. Unfortunately, along with the emotional toll, this journey also brings significant medical expenses, travel costs, and time away from work so we can care for him.

Our baby may be tiny, but he is already so incredibly strong. We will be by his side every step of the way as he fights this battle.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support, your prayers, and for helping surround our son with love during this fight. ❤️

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