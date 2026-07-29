Cancer treatments

Hello, i am Chris Flanagan. My wife was diagnosed with a very aggressive cancer back in January. She has been going through chemo every 2 weeks. So she hasnt been able to work and i have a very bad heart. So i cant work either. Within the next 3 weeks my wife will undergo the first of the surgeries which will keep her from working for 6 months. After that we dont know yet. If she doesnt return to work after that then she will lose her job. We are asking for help to make it through these difficult times. Your donation will go straight to her medical care which is already at 12,000. Every donation will be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless.