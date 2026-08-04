Cancer Treatment

In the summer of 2025 my husband was diagnosed with third stage colon cancer. He is currently receiving treatments that insurance will not cover. The total cost of the treatments is approximately $3,600 a month. My husband is still able to work full-time, and the greater part of our income goes to these treatments. We have seen study improvement and believe it will continue. These treatments will be required for at least the next year. We are inviting you to share in This journey with us both through prayer and financially. Thank you to all those that have given, and all those that will give in the future! We are so thankful for your love and support. Blessings, the J & R Ramirez Family