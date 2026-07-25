Cancer treatment for Jesse

Two months ago I noticed a lump on the left side of my neck. At the time I didn't think too much of it and ignored it for a while, until it didn't go away. I told my mom and she said we should get it checked out. On April 1st we went to my first doctor's appointment. My doctor told us he was worried about the size and wanted to do more tests. Over this month l've had to do multiple tests, such as CT scans, biopsies and PET scans. Last Thursday my parents and I went to the doctor’s office to hear the results and that's when I was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma. Obviously this wasn't the news we wanted and it’s also not news my family and friends want to hear. We’re asking for your help and support in this time of need. We appreciate any prayers, words of encouragement and anything to help. Thank you sincerely, Jesse Montoya