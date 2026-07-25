Cancer Treatment for Dick Van Manen

Our dear friend Dick Van Manen has recently been diagnosed with advanced Lymphoma. After much prayer he and his wife, Joanne have made the decision to travel to Mexico to pursue specialized treatment, holding onto hope for healing and recovery.





This journey comes with significant financial challenges, and we’re reaching out on their behalf. If you’re able, please consider making a donation to help ease the burden of medical and travel expenses. Any amount—big or small—will make a meaningful difference and support them during this incredibly tough time.

If your not in the position to contribute financially we completely understand and would be so grateful if you could share this page instead.

Most importantly please keep Dick and Joanne in your prayers





Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support 🤍

Funds can also be directly e transferred to joannevanmanen@gmail.com

With gratitude the Van Manens