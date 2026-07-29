Cancer treatment

My baby Bolero is only four and has renal lymphoma. He need treatment. Please help. We adopted him at nine months. I believe he has been ill since birth. He was my savior because I had just lost my soul cat after a year of fighting cancer. I was so depressed and sad after losing him and wanted to die. Bolero gave me hope and love and brought me back from the depths of despair. I believe God helped me find him. I wanted him to have a long happy life. Now suffer despair again with cancer. I'm doing everything I can to keep him happy and pain free. They can cure the lymphoma with chemo and or radiation. Financially after going through chemo with my soul baby is not possible. Please if anyone can help please do. I've never asked for help but I feel got sent me this to find help. Thank you