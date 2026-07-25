Cancer Survivor / Domestic Violence Survivor Needs

Vehicle to work.





I left him after 15 years of mental, emotional and physical abuse. I am tough, but not as tough as God. Homeless since November of 2025, I have found myself in Arizona during July.





Public transportation is fine for run ing to Walmart, but not a job. It is not dependable here.





I am a senior citizen. Stuck. Wanting to work.





God Bless you

In Jesus mighty name amen ❤️