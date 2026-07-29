Cancer sucks

At just 27 years old, (he turns 28 5/24/26) my nephew has recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after weeks of severe sore throats, swollen lymph nodes, doctor visits, and multiple rounds of antibiotics. While we are grateful that his doctors believe this cancer responds well to chemotherapy, he is now facing a difficult 4–5 month treatment journey in hopes of avoiding radiation treatments.

This diagnosis has turned his world upside down. Mentally, emotionally, and physically, he is exhausted. The swollen and painful lymph nodes in his throat make it difficult for him to eat most foods, and the stress of everything happening so quickly has been overwhelming.

Because of how sick he has become, he is no longer able to work, and at this time, he does not have medical insurance. We are doing everything we can to support him through this battle, but the financial and emotional burden is growing heavier every day.

We are humbly asking for prayers, positive thoughts, and any help you may be able to offer. Whether it’s contributing to a meal train with soft, bland foods, donating comfort items like blankets, sweatpants, hoodies, and warm socks for chemo days, or helping financially with medical and living expenses — every act of kindness means more than words can express.

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers, love, encouragement, and support as he begins this fight.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing beside him during the hardest time of his life.