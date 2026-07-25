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Cancer stinks! Let's help Gary and Lori Wilhelmson

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$2,420 USD

Fundraiser created byAngela Hendrick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lori Wilhelmson

Cancer stinks! Let's help Gary and Lori Wilhelmson

For those of you that personally know Gary Wilhelmson in Spring Grove, MN, you know that he hardly ever shows up without a joke or two. Ever since he became family by marrying Lori, many decades ago, he has been making us laugh. Humor, dedication and friendship have been the qualities that I have admired most about their relationship. They like each other as much as they love each other. Their bond is something truly special.

Unfortunately, bad things happen to really good people. For the past several years, they have been doing their best to cope with all the aspects that enter life when someone gets the horrible diagnosis of cancer. Gary was diagnosed with cancer first in 2017. At that time he had one year of immunotherapy and he was able to be in remission until November 2024. Since then, he has been actively receiving care at Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, MN. They have endured through immunotherapy and radiation treatments continuously for the past 19 months. Unfortunately, each new PET scan shows new cancer throughout his body. Gary has been through many treatments in the past few years. Lori has been by his side through it all. Cancer affects them both in different ways. The cancer that has decided to attack his body is a progressive one. Despite their continuous efforts to treat the active tumors and prevent new ones from forming, the doctors recently found that he has several new tumors in his brain. That is a tough reality to face. Thankfully, his neurosurgeon has a plan to start aggressive radiation on the new tumors. The journey is a long one. Due to the continuous weekly trips to Rochester, MN, Lori has had to retire early. The expenses to go to Rochester several times a week, has become costly. Recently I detected the additional stress that they are experiencing due to finances. Going through the medical part of cancer is horrible enough. Unfortunately, I can't do anything to make the cancer go away. Both Gary and Lori have lived their life in service to others. They are active in their church, on their farm and in their families. Asking for help is not easy for them. Therefore, I have taken the lead and I will ask for them. If you are able and would like to donate to help with living costs, medical costs and travel expenses, I guarantee that they will be beyond grateful. Any amount will help and maybe collectively we can help reduce their burden. Lots of prayers are also welcome.


Thanks for your consideration and many blessings to you!

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