CANCER PATIENT! Bills, hotel, food and gas.









*Help John Fight Colon Cancer*





John was recently diagnosed with colon cancer. He can’t work, and his wife is disabled, so money is already tight. Medicaid covers some treatment, but not even half of what he needs.





On top of medical bills, they’re facing hotel costs, gas, and food for trips to treatment because the hospital isn’t close to home. And they have 2 hours out and the same back.





We’re asking for help so John can focus on healing, not bills. Even the smallest amount makes a difference, and sharing this means the world.





Thank you for standing with our family. 🖤