Cancer on Pensions

Here I am, a senior woman who is widowed. I was dealt cancer 1 year ago. I treated it naturally, howeve a hard tumor burst on the breast, and it was not pretty. This started my journey to Edmonton, 2 1/2 hours one way. Stays overnight. This all cost money, and I had to use my pension to get there and back. Yes, I did get some funding, but then you pay what you can on your bills. And then I am broke again. It is a vicious circle for a person with cancer.

Now I broke a tooth, and there is no dental coverage for me as in 2024! I made over the province's allowance of $32,000. I applied for the Canada Federal Dental as it is a $90,000 limit, but this takes 4 - 6 weeks! The nerve in my tooth is compromised. It is not easy. I use cloves and painkillers, but 6 weeks is a long time to wait. I have paid money forward helping other people and will again; I just need to get on top of my dilemma

I praise God for any help. I will pray for those who help me as well.