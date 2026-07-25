Cancer Journey

Hi,I'm Don and I was diagnosed with colon cancer and I'm about to have surgery. Whatever I can receive will help with my medical bills as I go through treatment. This has been difficult for me as I face a serious health challenge. I'm trying to stay hopeful and strong. Your support will allow me to prioritize my health without the without the added worry of financial hardship. Every donation,no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in my life as I navigate this journey.