Cancer journey

As most of you know my cancer has come back. I have a tumor I. Front of my left kidney. As you know I had a tumor on my right kidney “renal cell carcinoma” and now this tumor could be a reoccurrence of that same cancer. I have had several tests done and being that the tumor is still small but growing my oncologist would like to try a radiation treatment to shrink it before having surgery and putting my body through all the trauma again. My out of pocket is around 750.00 for this medication and with one income coming in it’s hard to meet that. I am coming to you once again as many of you have helped before. No donation is to small. If you are not able to help and donate I would simply appreciate prayers. I know I have gone through this before and overcame it but this time I am scared. Please find it in your hearts to help me to get this medication. I appreciate it all your help, thoughts and prayers.