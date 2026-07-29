Good afternoon family and friends. I just found out this morning that my mom has pancreatic cancer. She was first admitted on march 19th with a swollen leg. They found a blood clot in her leg . They drained it and they did a couple test. But yesterday morning she went back to the hospital because the leg they drained became infected. Please help anything will help. If you knew my mom you know she’s a lovely woman and deserves to live her life pain free. If you need to know anything please contact me.