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Cancer financial help

Goal$9,500 USD
Raised$315 USD

Fundraiser created byDeanna Flanagan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Deanna Flanagan

Cancer financial help

Hello everyone. My name is Deanna Flanagan and I am now in the eighteenth month of my cancer journey.There was a 6-month period where I saw the world from a hospital bed most of the time. It has not been, and still is not, an easy journey.

I have not been able to work since the end of January. Anyone who has ever been on this journey, or is currently going through it, knows what I mean when I say that cancer treatments are not cheap in any sense of the word. Even with insurance, it has now depleted all of my savings. I still have weekly, bi-weekly and monthly doctor appointments.This isn’t even factoring in the scans, x-rays, etc.  Anyone who knows me knows that I have a special needs son who I take care of 24 hours a day. Because of my hospital stays, he has been in care facilities. I do get to see him, but I desperately want him home. The only thing is that the doctor has me on disability until October 21st and he will be home October 22nd. I have been denied state disability benefits because of the nature of my job. I am an in-home care provider for my son.  Right now, I am physically unable to secure another source of employment.In addition to the medical bills, I have my living expenses I need to pay each month.

I don’t want to lose everything I have worked for. This is why I am making this post. I know some people donate anonymously. If I were to receive more than what I need, I could return/refund any unused monies by splitting it up between those who donated, if I know who they are. Obviously, I would not be able to return unused portions to anyone who donates anonymously.

I thank you all in advance for any help you can provide. If you are not financially able to help, please share this and keep me and my son in your prayers. God knows what all is needed and I have been trusting Him throughout this entire journey. 

Again, thank you to anyone who is able to help financially, with prayer and with sharing.


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