Cancer case





Humanitarian Appeal - A Man Battling CancerCase :

To the people of charity, benevolence, and kind hearts,

We raise this urgent humanitarian appeal to you, hoping in God and then in your generosity, to extend a helping hand to a patient battling cancer under severe health and financial hardships. He is in desperate need of life-saving cancer treatments and medical care, which he cannot afford due to his dire financial situation.

We pray that God rewards everyone who contributes to this case, grants the patient a speedy recovery, and relieves the distress of all those in need.



