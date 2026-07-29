Cancer care for Roberta Johnson Hernandez

Roberta is a mother of 8 with lung cancer just trying to get help with a place to stay when taking her radiation and chemotherapy she is doing it 5 days a week and it starts on 6/10/2026 and last for 6 weeks anything will help and all is much appreciated it’s tough on a fixed income trying to make it and all help is needed thank you all in advance and please pray for her if u can or can’t donate she is fighting and all is welcome we really need the help of the real America because we are people that always help each other family members have been doing what they can but things are still hard all help is appreciated she is just trying to get enough gas money to go back and fourth to her radiation it’s 5x a week for 6 weeks and it’s 1 and a half hour drive 1 way and she don’t feel comfortable staying some place