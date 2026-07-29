Cancer battle

Hi everyone,

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

My sister, Crystal, is currently battling cancer. She is undergoing chemotherapy and has a mastectomy ahead of her. The treatments have been incredibly her body, and we’ve also learned that she is experiencing issues with her heart not pumping properly.

On top of everything else, she continues to battle infection after infection. She has already suffered a serious infection in the same breast affected by the cancer, and the recurring infections have made an already difficult situation even more challenging.

Watching someone you love go through this is heartbreaking. Crystal is not only my sister—she is my best friend. I have been doing everything I can to care for her and help her through this journey. The demands of her care became so great that I had to leave my full-time job in order to be there for her when she needed me most.

Between her medical challenges, limited disability income, and the loss of my income, life has become incredibly difficult for both of us. The financial burden continues to grow, and we are struggling to keep up with everyday expenses while focusing on her health and recovery.

We are asking for help with any financial needs that disability doesn’t cover, so Crystal can focus on healing instead of worrying about bills and basic necessities.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more than words can express. If you aren’t able to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Crystal in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for standing with my sister during this fight. Your kindness, support, and prayers mean the world to our family. ❤️



