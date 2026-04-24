Cancer battle

Hello, my name is Frank Skelton and I have 2 types of stage 4 terminal cancer. I'm currently on disability and my wife does work, but we're not left with much after all the bills are paid. I don't like asking for help, seeing how I'm usually the being asked for help. My cancer was stable up until my scans on 6/22/26. It appears that the tumors are growing again and I'm not sure how fast they're going to grow. I'm looking for help with groceries, bills and auto repairs if possible. Please don't donate if you can't afford it, but I would appreciate as many prayers as I can get. To those who do donate, my humble and heartfelt thank you. God bless all of you