Cancer And Heart Attack

My Name Is Samantha March My Husband Got Diagnosed With Stage 3 Cancer Has Had 2 Massive Heart Attacks Received 8 Stints. We've Been Back And Forth To The Hospital In Salt Lake City Utah And Casper Medical Center. He's Been unable To Work For Several Months. Our Bills Are Way Behind. Now we're Loosing Our House Along With Everything Else. medical Bills Are Piling Up. The Kids Are Struggling Because We're Struggling. Hard To Buy Gas Food Or Anything Else Anymore. When We Do Hospital Stays Hotels Are Expensive. We can't Even Afford A Cheeseburger At This point or Even 10.00 in Gas. It's Terrible We Don't Ask For Help From Anyone But We've Hit Rock Bottom And We're Unsure What To Do. No One Asks For Cancer Or Heart Attacks They Come With No Warnings. I Don't Like Getting Help On Fundraising Or Handouts. But What Do You Do The Bank Won't Loan Us Money Right Now Because Of Our Limited Income. So I'm On Here Begging For Any Help That Can Be Given. My Husband Had Spent His Whole Life Helping People Now His Life's At Stake Without Treatment His Life Will Be Even Shorter Without Money To Travel For Treatment. So Please I'm Begging You Any Guidance Or Donation Or Prayer Will Be Appreciated At This Time Even If It's Only Prayer It's Better Than Nothing. Thank You So Much!