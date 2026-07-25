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Cana Manna: A Cafe for Healing & Fellowship

GoalRM 50,000 MYR
RaisedRM 0 MYR

Fundraiser created byGobunath Arikrisnan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gobunath Arikrisnan

Cana Manna: A Cafe for Healing & Fellowship

The vision of Cana Manna Cafe, where baking meets a deeper Kingdom purpose.


Blessed day everyone!

My hubby and I are currently running a home-based bakery operating under the name Cana Manna Cafe based in Malaysia. We have been selling our premium desserts through delivery apps, and by God's grace, the response has been overwhelmingly positive! Right now, 80% of our sales are generated through these delivery apps, while the remaining 20% comes directly from our loyal church buyers and supporters. We built this business on a foundation of absolute marketplace excellence, refusing to cut corners and choosing pure, honest ingredients as a reflection of our stewardship.


We have outgrown our home kitchen, but traditional commercial banks in Malaysia focus rigidly on personal credit scores and past financial bumps, completely blocking our standard funding routes. We are bypassing traditional loans and stepping out in faith to ask the global Christian community to stand with us to raise RM50,000 ($11,500 USD) to secure a physical shoplot (mini-cafe).

Realistically, we are fully aware that RM50,000 ($11,500 USD) is not enough to completely establish a brick-and-mortar cafe in today's economy. However, we trust that it is good enough to get us started, and we are moving entirely in faith, letting the Lord provide the rest as we go.


Here is exactly how every Ringgit will be deployed to set our foundation:

RM50,000 ($11,500 USD) total. Shoplot rental deposit RM9,000 ($2,100 USD), commercial deck oven RM5,000 ($1,150 USD), commercial mixer RM3,000 ($700 USD), commercial fridge & freezer RM7,000 ($1,600 USD), commercial

food processor RM3,000 ($700 USD), stainless steel worktables RM3,000 ($700 USD), space renovation & fit-out RM5,000 ($1,150 USD), initial ingredients RM3,000 ($700 USD), and an operational cash runway RM12,000 ($2,700 USD).


Our ultimate mission isn't just about making a profit. We are building an evangelizing cafe, a safe haven for believers and unbelievers carrying quiet stress or deep worry. Our heart is to serve and uplift the community in various ways, including but not limited to:

  1.  A Sanctuary for Life Groups: Free meeting spaces alongside discounted coffee and food for local church life groups and cell groups to foster deep fellowship.
  2.  The Seed Sow Centre: Completely free, hands-on vocational training for special needs children/adult, disadvantaged young adults, the homeless, and individuals facing life challenges. Here, they will learn culinary skills and experience the love of Christ in a dignity-affirming environment.


Your financial seed will directly fund our commercial equipment and the creation of this missional space.

  1.  Seed: Every gift builds the physical space where lives will be impacted.
  2.  Share: Pass this vision along to your networks, home groups, and church communities.
  3.  Pray: Please intercede for our transition, for the homeless and young adults we will train, and that the Holy Spirit fills our cafe from day one.


Thank you before you even give. Thank you for reading, for praying, and for partnering with Cana Manna Cafe. Together, let’s build a table where anyone can come, find peace, and experience the love of Jesus.

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