Arrested For Tweeting In Canada

On August 7th 2024 I was arrested for post I had put on X formerly known as twitter.

My post albeit perhaps not politically correct in the sense that I stand up against the globalist invasion happening through all White European countries presently which caused some Antifa Anti White racists to Doxx me and send screenshots of my posts to the police who acted in a questionable manner by arresting me and handcuffing me ( in case I were to suddenly reach for a phone and tweet something ).

I was charged with

may 10th - aug 6th public incitement of hatred

may 10th - aug 6th wilful promotion of hatred

and without being convicted of any crimes I was banned from using the internet until my hearing in November.

Not only is X/ Twitter a free speech platform but the Canadian charter of rights and freedoms assures us we Canadians are free to follow the religion of their choice. In addition, they are guaranteed freedom of thought, belief and expression. Since the media are an important means for communicating thoughts and ideas, the Charter protects the right of the press and other media to speak out. I am aware the majority has been indoctrinated to view White countries and White people as evil and not worth saving and they think we should sacrifice our 8% of the world population and our culture and race to house and feed the non white 92% but I adamantly disagree with this globalist view of pushing diversity as it actually does the opposite and creates a mud like people with no cultures.

Africa for the Africans

China for the Chinese

India for the Indians

Ireland for the Irish

Germany for the Germans

England for the English

Canada for the White Europeans

United States for the White Europeans





Please support me and my fight to stay out of prison

First they came for the white nationalists and I did not speak out

because I was not a white nationalist

Then they came for the conservatives and I did not speak out

because I was not a conservative

Then they came for the liberals and I did not speak out

because I was not a liberal

Then they came for the Whites and there was no one left to speak for me.









as dictated to my husband to type for me per the ban rules.





