Can you help me make rent before eviction

The mother of my child and I are struggling to make ends meet for the ONE TIME in a long time. And although I got a new post at a new site finally, I won’t have enough money to pay for the rent being the only one working WHILE still trying to stay afloat for the following month. I can only have but so much on top of helping take care of 4 kids and a new one on the way. We are still young and I thought I was prepared for all of this but sadly I am not at the moment. So all of that to say, no begging, no pleading. But if anyone who sees this can pitch in anything it would help. Even if not making tha full goal, help go towards whatever we may have to do next. I can’t do it all man… I really am trying.