Can you help Adam “restart”?

Adam’s Story;

Working with a local church I met Adam approx. 7 yrs. ago. He had a work related injury to his skull and laid in a coma for a month. Once returning home the mother of their daughter had left with their daughter.

After the traumatic experience Adam said he needed God and can’t make it alone. He found a church that would baptize for free, so he did, and remains faithfully connected, when possible or online when transport isn’t available.





At least he’s not paying rent, has a small house. It needs repairs after his 80 yr old father passed away a couple yrs ago. His journey back to health isn’t impressive yet, but God still does miracles. He walks with a cane, one leg is crippled, one eye wanders, one arm is weaker, and one leg has a wound that hasn’t healed in a number of yrs. He’s been unable to work so receives a meager disability pension. He married, has a 1 yr old daughter & one more baby on the way.





After the month in a coma he used a lawyer for help to get assistance from the accident. But the firm had closed, and reopened under a different name to avoid all legal responsibility. Life had moved on, he now had his meager disability garnished.. taken by the lawyer for not receiving his payment for services rendered, ( Adam said, a bill was never sent ). Now he’s trying to survive on air & water. With a wife & very soon, two kids. I’ve helped regularly for a number of yrs. due to a credit he took before the accident. He had borrowed to get furniture for the family, then the accident, unemployment, couldn’t make the payment and had his meager pension garnished for that credit payment.. that former credit is finished.





His present situation;

His phone is shut off

Debt at the local store.., internet, other loans..

The house has water damage from yrs of no rain gutter, that can be overcome.

1/2 the roof is in need of a redo.. as well as rain gutters. Two sided roof, not big.

The cement block house has no insulation, burning wood for heat costs and he presently has no way to prepare for winter, insulation would help alot too, especially with family.

He needs a specialist to look after his leg ( non-healing wound ) just that problem alone is not possible to finance presently.

My hope & prayer is to see him get out of debt financially.

If you could help in some way, some amount, that would be greatly appreciated.

May the Lord bless you for any help or prayer in this situation. The Lord sees all and rewards according to what we have done. All things are possible.