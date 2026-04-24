GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Can new Ozark seedlings reach the sky again

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrew Cotner

Can new Ozark seedlings reach the sky again


One penny donations please read!


The Ozarks are home to some of the most beautiful and diverse forests in America. And across the globe, filled with towering oak, hickory, shortleaf pine, red cedar, maple, walnut, and dogwood trees that provide clean air, wildlife habitats, and natural beauty for future generations. By donating just one penny toward tree seeds, individuals can help restore and preserve these forests that have shaped the landscape and culture of the Ozarks for centuries. Even the smallest contribution can make a meaningful difference when communities come together for a common cause.

The funds raised will go directly toward purchasing native tree seeds such as white oak acorns, shortleaf pine seeds, black walnut seeds, red maple samaras, and flowering dogwood seeds. These native species are essential for maintaining the natural ecosystem of the Ozarks because they support local wildlife, strengthen soil stability, improve water quality, and help prevent erosion throughout the region.

as well as native seeds across the entire world. Planting native trees also ensures that the forests remain healthy, resilient, and naturally beautiful for years to come.

A single penny may seem small, but when thousands of people contribute together, those pennies can help plant thousands of trees across the Ozarks. This effort is about more than planting seeds — it is about protecting the land, preserving wildlife habitats, and leaving behind a greener, healthier future for our children and grandchildren. Together, we can keep the Ozarks strong, natural, and beautiful for generations to come. We can do this without, Johnny Morris destroying land for pointless projects such as million dollar golf courses. Then changing a cart path bc he’s so narcissistic that he doesn’t like the way the path turns even is only a 10° difference. Was surround his property with new seedlings spread safely in our beautiful state. Let’s change the Ozarks and the world one seed at a time together one penny at a time together we hope we can all come together and bring our beautiful earth back to what it once was.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,120 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve