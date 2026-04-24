Can new Ozark seedlings reach the sky again





One penny donations please read!





The Ozarks are home to some of the most beautiful and diverse forests in America. And across the globe, filled with towering oak, hickory, shortleaf pine, red cedar, maple, walnut, and dogwood trees that provide clean air, wildlife habitats, and natural beauty for future generations. By donating just one penny toward tree seeds, individuals can help restore and preserve these forests that have shaped the landscape and culture of the Ozarks for centuries. Even the smallest contribution can make a meaningful difference when communities come together for a common cause.

The funds raised will go directly toward purchasing native tree seeds such as white oak acorns, shortleaf pine seeds, black walnut seeds, red maple samaras, and flowering dogwood seeds. These native species are essential for maintaining the natural ecosystem of the Ozarks because they support local wildlife, strengthen soil stability, improve water quality, and help prevent erosion throughout the region.

as well as native seeds across the entire world. Planting native trees also ensures that the forests remain healthy, resilient, and naturally beautiful for years to come.

A single penny may seem small, but when thousands of people contribute together, those pennies can help plant thousands of trees across the Ozarks. This effort is about more than planting seeds — it is about protecting the land, preserving wildlife habitats, and leaving behind a greener, healthier future for our children and grandchildren. Together, we can keep the Ozarks strong, natural, and beautiful for generations to come. We can do this without, Johnny Morris destroying land for pointless projects such as million dollar golf courses. Then changing a cart path bc he’s so narcissistic that he doesn’t like the way the path turns even is only a 10° difference. Was surround his property with new seedlings spread safely in our beautiful state. Let’s change the Ozarks and the world one seed at a time together one penny at a time together we hope we can all come together and bring our beautiful earth back to what it once was.



