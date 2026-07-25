Can I get help to go back home?

My name is Cesar Gonzalez.

I am a US Army Veteran with an Iraq war deployment.





I recently got fired from my job as a pipe fitter for asking why a company that claims to be a Veteran Owned Company, hires illegal aliens for over 70% of their staff, instead of hiring Veterans. I have trained illegal aliens for the position so, I know they are not legally here and they had no experience doing the job. We could hire Veterans and teach them instead of illegal aliens who should not be here taking our jobs.





I have been looking for another job but haven't been able to find one.

I am stuck in Seattle and need to go back to Texas with my family, but don't have money for the gas to go back.

I used to be stationed at JBLM in Washington and I was looking forward to being here with a civilian job. It just didn't work out this time.

I got fired in Georgia and, someone offered me a job here i Seattle, only to back down once I got here.

Been looking everywhere for a job but no one has hired me, not even responded to my job applications.





Thanks and may God Bless you for taking the time to read this.