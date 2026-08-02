Can Free Range Chickens Change Lives??

In an African rural village near Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe(one of the 7 Wonders of the World!), Charles Weza is leading drought-stricken villages in his home district through INHLELO ZENKOSI (God's Plan)—a faith-driven initiative restoring soil and teaching sustainable farming and animal raising using the Farming God’s Way plan.

Here is a personal note from Charles

regarding the Impact being made by the most recent INHLELO ZENKOSI project.





“Free range chickens, changing lives!





Our Vision: To take the gospel into all corners of the world.





Our Mission: Disciple making movements, and PROFIT WITH PURPOSE!





In many villages across Zimbabwe, one drought, one hospital bill or one term of school fees can break a family.





INHLELO ZENKOSI - God's Plans -believes there's a better way - that is the reason why we're raising free-range chickens - not just to sell, but to serve.





Every egg sold, every chicken bought, becomes a borehole so children and elderly people don't walk miles for water.





It becomes medical bills paid so a parent/guardian doesn't have to choose between medicine and food.





It becomes school fees so a girl can stay in class instead of being married early and to avoid drug abuse and exploitation.





It becomes conservation farming trainings so entire communities can feed themselves and grow with dignity.





My mind keeps on replaying what my heart cannot delete as Nelson Mandela would say............

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world"





This is a very good way of cultivating the spirit of "Ubuntu" - "I am because we are"!





When you buy from us, partner with us, or support us, you're not just buying chickens, eggs and manure.

You're reaching the unreached people groups. You're watering villages. You're sending a child to school. You're crowning a family with hope.





"There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle.

The other is as though everything is a miracle" - Albert Einstein “





Inhlelo ZeNkosi

Founder/CEO

Charles Weza





Charles and many local members of the area once supported their families by selling their art and crafts to the steady flow of tourists to Victoria Falls. But after years of intense political and economic upheaval, drought, and COVID-19 the tourism trade all but died.

Charles returned to his mother’s village with a deep desire to minister Gods Word and serve the discouraged and needy. He found food and personal care products were in extremely short supply. Water sources were far away and not healthy.

Widows and orphans were especially in great need. Sickness and death were prevailing. Transportation methods to get the sick to the city were unavailable. Help was infrequent and inadequate.

Charles was overwhelmed. Where could he begin to make a difference? He had nearly zero income of his own and would share that, but it was not and is not enough. He prayed for God’s guidance and studied other communities that were doing somewhat better. He studied and prayed and paid attention to options and ideas. He sought outside help and got some. He determined that the villages in his district must find a way to become self sufficient. They must develop their own sustainable food supplies and marketable products. And the village members are listening and agreeing and stepping up.

Charles developed an extensive overall plan for community development which will involve more gardens, greenhouses, an orchard, animals, an outside latrine for workers and visiting missions campers, and a brick home (started, but incomplete) to house himself, to hold training meetings in, and to welcome missionaries and other travelers. All of these things will also provide work for the locals. Charles named this plan INHLELO ZENKOSI. It is taking much time to carry through and, over time, will also take large financial investments. But for now he and his fellow workers are doing what they can as they can and seeking smaller helps along the way.

Charles has taken training in Farming God’s Way and in chicken raising. He is teaching others. He has helped obtain a clean “borehole” with fresh water for the local homesteads and community gardens.

He is doing the actual physical labor while leading others in developing a large community garden to support the widows, orphans and aged. Fences have been built. There have been tons of mulch gathered from nearby forests and carried in buckets on heads to enhance the garden soils. And it’s working!

Every time a little gift is received it is used to improve the village in some way. But too often gifts need to be used for urgent needs instead, like food or medicine, or a community member’s funeral.

Most recently the chicken production project has been launched. However, high chick mortality remains a major hurdle due to a lack of proper fencing, feed, brooder boxes, and heat lamps. Furthermore, without a vehicle, traveling 30 miles to the city for essential supplies and market sales is nearly impossible.

Our current request is that you will pray with us for provision of the vital infrastructure these resilient villagers need to create a large fenced chicken run to keep chickens safe from predators at night,

brooding boxes where mama chickens can safely hatch their chicks, proper heat sources and surrounds for the baby chicks, plenty of feed and a truck!

Your prayers and financial support demonstrate God’s love in action! Together we will make a difference!



