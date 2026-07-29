Campaign for emergency school fees

"Hi everyone! my name is julia, and I'm fundraising for my six siblings fir the emergency sxhool fees for , sandra, emmanuel, keila, hellen, sam., as we way for them to go to school still at home", After years of praying and hoping my siblings to go back to school the school uniform shoes ia Expensive and home study Requirement ",, " All funds raised through fundraiser will go directly to my six siblings, sandra, emmanuel keila, hellen, sam ti hekp them for school fees school uniforms, shoes , prepare to go back to school. ", " If you feel led please consider supporting sandra, keila, emmanuel, sam and , hellen through prayer, giving, or simply sharing this fundraiser with others who may want to help"., "Thank you so much for taking the time to read their Story and support journey.Your kindness, generosity, and orayers truly mean the world to this growing family."