Support Teens in Ministry

Canyonview is a multifaceted ministry supporting various church retreats, getaway groups (like their one for foster care kids), and children camps.





My responsibilities at the camp would be to oversee the teen program. The teenagers are

partnered with an experienced counselor to learn the multiple facets of ministry. In the future

these teens have to option to become counselors at Canyonview, who lead bible studies, manage camp activities, and disciple children who go through the camp. While working at Canyonview, I will manage all teen tasks, facilitate teen worship nights, and plan everything for teen development. As part of their program, I will have the privilege to disciple the teens; guiding them on growing closer to Jesus, how to love and serve others well, and fulfill the Great Commission by teaching them how to share the Gospel.





Support will go to my travel expenses, materials for running the teen program, and my supplementing my living expenses for the next 4 months of teen discipleship.





God has put on my heart to foster his presence at the camp, meaning hosting worship nights and Bible studies. My prayer is that the teenagers will experience God for themselves and bring Jesus to their schools, home, and everyday life even after camp.





Thank you for your support and please pray for Canyonview, specifically the teen program. :)







