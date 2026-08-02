Camp & Retreat Center for Youth & Adults

Club 1273 has a rare opportunity to purchase and operate an 82 acre recreational retreat designed for hosting, exploring, and enjoying the outdoors. With a mix of cleared land, wooded habitat, and thoughtfully developed facilities, this already functioning retreat center has the opportunity to become a leader in church retreats, corporate retreats, youth camps, family camps, day camps and sleep away camps.





Centrally located in Southwest Mississippi, this retreat center is less than 2 1/2 hours from six major cities and all the small towns in between. Opening the ministry efforts of Club 1273 to hundreds of churches and thousands of families in its reach.