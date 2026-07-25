Camp Eli 2026

Great news! I am returning to Romania to serve at Camp Eli in Buzău, and I need your help to get my team there.

My first time visiting and serving at Camp Eli was in 2014 when I was only 11 years old. At a young age, the Lord broke my heart for the lost children of Romania. Growing up in a Christian home, I did not fully recognize the privilege of something as simple as knowing the words to “Jesus Loves Me,” a children's song that is too often taken for granted. The truth of God's love had been spoken into my life for as long as I could remember, and I had always known who Jesus was.

For the first time, however, I met children who had never heard that Jesus loved them—children who did not know that Jesus knew their names. That realization deeply impacted me as a child. From that year forward, I became committed to making the Gospel known among the younger generation of Romania, sharing with them the hope, love, and salvation found in Christ.

Nearly twelve years later, that calling remains the same. I am still dedicated to telling the children of Romania that Jesus truly loves them and that He died so they might have eternal life through Him. This summer's camp theme is “No Greater Love,” a reminder of the greatest act of love ever demonstrated:

“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

The same God who loves the children of Romania is the God who loves you and me. His desire is that all people would come to know Him and experience the hope found in Christ.

My team and I cannot get there without your support. Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us as we give children the opportunity to simply be kids for a week while hearing the Gospel—many for the very first time?

Your prayers and financial support make this ministry possible. Thank you for being part of what God is doing in Romania.