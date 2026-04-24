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Preserve Camp Angelus: A Legacy of Faith & Family

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$750 USD

Fundraiser created byPete Beurskens

Fundraiser funds will be received by Round Hill Corporation

Preserve Camp Angelus: A Legacy of Faith & Family

Preserve Camp Angelus: A Legacy of Faith, Family, and Nature

At Camp Angelus at Round Hill, we have a vision. The current site is beautiful, but it is time to update some of our facilities and improve the grounds. Among our goals for physical improvements are a shower and restroom facility (most often requested by users!), a maintenance/shop/storage building, new mowing and other equipment (our current mower and ATV are on their last legs), new trail signage, new canoes and kayaks and trailers, a fire escape for the upper level of the St. Isidore Barn, a fishing dock or pier, improvements to the Bishop Baraga and St. Kateri Huts and the Frassati Cabin, and new Catholic statuary and imagery (stations of the cross, statues of outdoorsy saints, images of Our Mother, and the like). Eventually, we envision a beautiful chapel (but that is for a future campaign). Will you help put more kids on the river, more families on the trails, more visitors in our crucifix-adorned barn/event center? Will you help us introduce God to people through the beauty and wonder of his creation? All of nature calls out the name of Christ. Help us amplify that call! As G. K. Chesterton wrote, "The world does not suffer from a lack of wonders, but from a lack of wonder." Help us fan that wonder to life at Camp Angelus at Round Hill! 

Nestled on the banks of the Chippewa River in Arkansaw, Wisconsin, Camp Angelus at Round Hill is more than just a place—it's a sacred refuge where Catholic families faithful to the magisterium of the Catholic Church come together to grow in faith, strengthen community, and embrace the beauty of God's creation.

With over 100 acres dedicated to Catholic evangelization, catechesis, and conservation, this land carries a profound legacy. When (now) Cardinal Burke served as Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, he recognized the historical and spiritual significance of this property, once home to Catholic settlers drawn to its abundant natural resources and peaceful surroundings. Under his leadership, the land was acquired for preservation, ensuring its sacred heritage could inspire future generations. Today, Round Hill Inc., a nonprofit organization, stewards this gift with the same mission and dedication.

But we can't do it alone. Camp Angelus depends entirely on the generosity of individuals like you—those who believe in preserving a space where faith and family can thrive in harmony with nature. Your financial support not only sustains the camp but also continues the legacy of Cardinal Burke’s vision, empowering a new generation of Catholic settlers to encounter God through this holy ground.

Will you help us safeguard this treasure for future generations? Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference in keeping this legacy alive. Together, we can ensure that Camp Angelus remains a beacon of faith, family, and tradition for years to come.

Make your donation today and be part of this enduring mission.

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