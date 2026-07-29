Cameron Family Legal Expenses





My husband is an Afghanistan combat Veteran, former Sheriff's Deputy, and a current Blackhawk helicopter pilot. During his time in Afghanistan he was a medevac pilot, and his only purpose was to get wounded soldiers off the battlefield. He saved many lives there and continued that service here in Idaho. He is on call 24/7 for search and rescue response and has saved many lives right here in our community. He never asks for recognition and does it because as he says "If you have the ability to help, you have a moral obligation to." He is a loving husband and a wonderful father. He never hesitates to help anyone in need.





In August 2024, my husband had to protect my kids and I from a determined attacker at my childs school bus stop. He went to great lengths to preserve life, and although he used his firearm to stop this man, he did so without hurting him. Even though he was clearly protecting our children, the other children at the bus stop, and me, he was still unjustly prosecuted.





We have spent over $35,000 in out-of-pocket expenses to defend our family from a case that never should have gone to trial in the first place.





We are asking for any help our community can provide to recover some of the costs we spent fighting these charges that he was ultimately fully acquitted of.





The story about what happened that day is long, here is the interview video that goes over the story.

https://rumble.com/v6skkqn-interview-with-idaho-gun-owner-found-not-guilty-in-ada-county-full-intervie.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a





Thank you in advance for anyone who is able to provide assistance. Thank you and God bless!

For the last seven months, my family has lived through the most stressful time of our lives, as my husband was unjustly prosecuted for defending his own life as well as the lives of me, my children, and others. Thankfully, a jury of his peers found him not guilty, and he was acquitted of all charges! However, the cost of the trial has really hurt our family.