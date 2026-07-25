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캄보디아 올네이션스대학교 선교 장학기금 모금

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJinbang Kim

Fundraiser funds will be received by Soonhee Lee

캄보디아 올네이션스대학교 선교 장학기금 모금

꿈을 가진 학생들에게 배움의 기회를

캄보디아의 많은 젊은이들이 경제적 어려움 때문에 대학 진학과 학업 지속에 어려움을 겪고 있습니다. 그러나 이들 가운데는 미래의 목회자, 선교사, 교사, 사회지도자로 성장할 귀한 인재들이 있습니다.

"캄보디아 올네이션스대학교 선교 장학기금"은 경제적 어려움 속에서도 하나님이 주신 비전을 품고 공부하는 학생들을 지원하기 위해 마련되었습니다.


우리의 비전

우리는 단순히 학비를 지원하는 것이 아니라 하나님 나라를 섬길 차세대 지도자를 세우고자 합니다. 장학금을 받은 학생들은 다음과 같은 분야에서 성장하게 됩니다.

  1. 기독교 리더십
  2. 교육 및 교사 양성
  3. 지역사회 개발
  4. 선교 및 봉사 활동
  5. 전문 직업인 사역


후원금 사용 계획

모든 후원금은 다음 목적으로 사용됩니다.

  1. 학생 등록금 지원
  2. 교재 및 학습 기자재 지원
  3. 생활이 어려운 학생 특별 장학금
  4. 선교 및 봉사 프로그램 지원
  5. 영성훈련 및 리더십 개발


후원 목표

1차 목표: USD 15,000

  1. 전액 장학생 10명 지원


후원자의 동역

여러분의 후원은 단순한 기부가 아니라 한 사람의 인생을 변화시키고 캄보디아와 아세안 지역의 미래를 세우는 선교적 투자입니다.

"너희가 여기 내 형제 중에 지극히 작은 자 하나에게 한 것이 곧 내게 한 것이니라." (마태복음 25:40)

기도와 후원으로 함께해 주십시오.


프놈펜 올네이션스대학교 부총장 김의식 선교사 드림

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