"I'M CALLING YOU HIGHER" PROJECT

A Nashville Production:





Every Song Is an Arrow. Every Gift Helps Send It Further.





Donate to receive a link to download the song "HIGHER" as a thank you!





For years, my life has been one long prayer set to music.





From the moment I stepped on stage in middle school to sing my very first gospel solo, I felt God tugging on my heart. As a kid, I learned how to work with choirs, toured throughout the United States, Romania, and Bulgaria with The Continentals, and discovered that music and ministry were the same breath inside me.





At 19 years old, God used Teen Challenge to bring me back to Himself. From there, everything changed.





I wrote songs.





I led choirs throughout Boston.





I recorded my first live album in Los Angeles with the gospel group A7.





I became a worship leader and eventually the main worship leader at Broken Chains Biker Church, serving people who often felt forgotten, overlooked, or unwelcome.





All while working as a full-time union carpenter on skyscrapers.





Blue collar by day. Ministry by night.





Kind of like Batman. (LOL)





Later, an independent label gave me the opportunity to release my first album, The Devil Goes Fishing Too, a throwback gospel project that opened doors throughout New England.





Then something unexpected happened.





I joined a Chris Cornell tribute band and discovered that God moves just as powerfully in bars, theaters, and arenas as He does in church pews.





That journey inspired my rock album Electric Chair, a bridge to people who might never walk through the doors of a church but still desperately need hope.





And now I’m stepping into a brand-new season.





Last year I told Old Bear Records that I wanted to pursue something I had never fully chased before: a worship project that completely reflects my story, my heart, and my love for Jesus without compromise.





I also shared a dream I’ve carried since I was twelve years old—to create music that could stand on platforms like Christian radio and reach people far beyond my immediate circle.





Some people discourage dreams like that.





But this dream never left.





God planted it in me when I was a kid writing songs to Jesus that nobody else would ever hear.





Today, I’m blessed to be working with both Old Bear Records and Thousand Hills Music. Through those relationships, I’ve been connected with Nashville songwriters who collectively have more than 31 Number One songs to their credit.





Together, we’ve written 12–13 songs that feel like the truest expression of who I am.





Now comes the next step.





Getting these songs professionally produced, mixed, mastered, and released into the world like arrows aimed at the hearts of the lost, the hurting, and the hungry.





THE GOAL





The I’m Calling You Higher Project is a Nashville production consisting of 10 professionally produced songs created to share the hope, grace, and love of Jesus Christ.





Each song costs approximately:





$3,000 Producer & Studio Fees

$1,250 Instrument Tracking

$1,000 Mixing

$250 Mastering





Total Per Song: $5,500





Total Project Goal: $55,000





These funds will help complete all ten songs and prepare them for release, promotion, and outreach.





A GIFT FOR THOSE WHO BELIEVE IN THE MISSION





Every person who donates, regardless of amount, will receive an exclusive digital download of my new song:





“Higher”





This song was written with John Waller after a powerful time of prayer and produced by David Dalton.





It’s more than a song.





It’s a glimpse into where this project is headed.





I don’t view it as a reward or a giveaway.





I view it as a gift for those who understand the mission and want to help send these songs into the world.





WHY I’M ASKING





Nothing is free—not even on a label.





Great songs still need production.





They need musicians.





They need mixing.





They need mastering.





And they need people willing to stand behind the mission.





So I’m putting the bobber in the water.





If you’ve supported me over the years…





If you’ve prayed for me…





If you’ve believed in what God called me to do…





If you’ve seen how music has been both my ministry and my mission…





Would you consider partnering with me?





I can’t be like Jonah and run from the calling God has placed on my life.





That calling has followed me since I was a little boy.





My prayer is not simply to record songs.





My prayer is to see lives changed through the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to step fully into the ministry God has been preparing me for all these years.





Thank you for believing in me.





Thank you for believing in the songs.





Most importantly, thank you for believing in the mission.





— Eric Lee Brumley

Latest updates and content at this link (copy and paste) https://linktr.ee/ericleebrumleymusic