Calling in God’s Angels to Usher Us to Glastonbury

God has made it clear that my family & I are supposed to be in Glastonbury for the Avalon Awakening Gridwork Mission in October. Your contribution will cover our travel, stay & food so we can help with the event. We will also be embarking on an ancestral healing pilgrimage for our lineage!





While over there, we plan to give back to the land & the people in any ways that we can through service, divine love & prayer. As sacred children of God, we are open to receive God’s miracles. We know there's a powerful orchestration taking place around this trip & we invite you to be a part of the magic.





This event is the final of 3 Awakening Gridwork Missions. I was blessed to assist on site at both the Ireland Emerald Awakening in 2024 & the Scotland Alba Awakening in 2025. This time will be next level, having my husband & son with me to carry the codes of divine union & sacred family, on to the land that our ancestors once walked.





This is a true pilgrimage!! I'm deeply honored that God asked me to fulfill this mission and in my heart I’ve already surrendered to the divine plan!! Thank you, thank you, thank you, for your love and support as we embark on this deep journey. I can’t wait to see what God has in store for us in beautiful Avalon!! We'll be happy to carry each of your prayers with us as we walk the land in complete reverence. Lots of love & fairy hugs, Noko