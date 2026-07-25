GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Callie Cat

Goal$510 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byLeanne Stoneberg

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stoneberg Alpacas

Callie Cat

Our farms journey started back in 2020 with the first feral adopting us as a home for her kittens. Soon we were able to trap her and her kittens. Mom was spayed and rereleased onto the property. The kittens were fostered and adopted out....one of them found a home right here. We continued trapping, fixing, and re releasing as well as getting kittens adopted out. To date, we have trapped and fixed 8 cats here at Stoneberg Alpacas. We have adopted out 3 litters of kittens. And now we took this fully on ourselves. This time of year, our system is inundated. Cats are found everywhere with their kittens. And thus enters Callie, who found her way to our farm via our other two outside kitty boys who adopted us in 2021 and 2024. The belly on Callie was noticeably large and I knew instantly what was happening. I knew right away I was going to take this on myself. I've been around feral cat coalition, homeward bound, and CAT enough to know they are beyond busy. I also knew I could do this myself. So Callie was adopted into the family. A vet confirmed her pregnancy and gave me an estimate for spaying her.

Callie gave birth to 4 beautiful kittens on the 10th of June at 4:45am. They are all healthy and mama is doing fabulous. I'm recording weights daily on the babies as well as taking extra loving care of mama.

I have called around to the various shelters and most everyone is 6 months to year out for booking to have spays and/or neuters. We must get her fixed by mid August when babies will be adopted and she is re released with her brother kitty family. (They have breakfast and dinner every day together). The estimate from the vet we see is $450-$562. I'm asking for a little over $500 and anything extra will be donated to help Feral Cat as they have been so helpful in my journey since 2020. We don't have 6 months to a year to wait for Miss Callie, so here we are going to a vet. We are a farm who has been going through this since 2020 and the expense of just the cats alone between feedings and such has been massive. But our little farm can't afford this on our own so yes we are asking for help to help Callie have a better life. Thank you for any and all donations of any and all amounts!. Thank you!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve