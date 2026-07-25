Callie Cat

Our farms journey started back in 2020 with the first feral adopting us as a home for her kittens. Soon we were able to trap her and her kittens. Mom was spayed and rereleased onto the property. The kittens were fostered and adopted out....one of them found a home right here. We continued trapping, fixing, and re releasing as well as getting kittens adopted out. To date, we have trapped and fixed 8 cats here at Stoneberg Alpacas. We have adopted out 3 litters of kittens. And now we took this fully on ourselves. This time of year, our system is inundated. Cats are found everywhere with their kittens. And thus enters Callie, who found her way to our farm via our other two outside kitty boys who adopted us in 2021 and 2024. The belly on Callie was noticeably large and I knew instantly what was happening. I knew right away I was going to take this on myself. I've been around feral cat coalition, homeward bound, and CAT enough to know they are beyond busy. I also knew I could do this myself. So Callie was adopted into the family. A vet confirmed her pregnancy and gave me an estimate for spaying her.

Callie gave birth to 4 beautiful kittens on the 10th of June at 4:45am. They are all healthy and mama is doing fabulous. I'm recording weights daily on the babies as well as taking extra loving care of mama.

I have called around to the various shelters and most everyone is 6 months to year out for booking to have spays and/or neuters. We must get her fixed by mid August when babies will be adopted and she is re released with her brother kitty family. (They have breakfast and dinner every day together). The estimate from the vet we see is $450-$562. I'm asking for a little over $500 and anything extra will be donated to help Feral Cat as they have been so helpful in my journey since 2020. We don't have 6 months to a year to wait for Miss Callie, so here we are going to a vet. We are a farm who has been going through this since 2020 and the expense of just the cats alone between feedings and such has been massive. But our little farm can't afford this on our own so yes we are asking for help to help Callie have a better life. Thank you for any and all donations of any and all amounts!. Thank you!