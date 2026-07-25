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Called to the Nations

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$4,270 USD

Fundraiser created byLauren Whitehead

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lauren Whitehead

Called to the Nations

Through prayer, mission experiences, and wise counsel, the Lord is leading me toward overseas mission work. The next step in this journey is attending an 8-month cross-cultural training program designed to equip believers to faithfully share the gospel among the nations.

 

God first began placing missions on my heart when I was young. When I was 14 years old, I remember telling a friend, “I think God may want me to be a missionary someday.” I did not fully understand what that meant at the time, but even then the Lord was stirring something in me and growing a love for the nations.

 

Through mission trips, prayer, and growing in my relationship with Him, I began to see more clearly the direction the Lord was leading me. This past August, I fully surrendered to the call He has placed on my life. Since then, He has continued to confirm His direction and deepen my desire to serve the nations with the Gospel.

 

This upcoming training program is an important part of that preparation. Together with other students from around the world, I will be trained in cross-cultural ministry, language and culture learning, discipleship, and living on mission in everyday life. What excites me most is that this training goes beyond the classroom. It is designed to help prepare resilient, long-term workers who can faithfully serve among the nations.

 

For security reasons, I’m unable to share the name or location of the training publicly, but I would love to talk personally with anyone who wants to hear more about it.

 

As I step into this season, I would love to invite others to partner with me in two ways. First and most importantly, through prayer. Please pray that the Lord would continue to shape my heart, strengthen my faith, and prepare me to serve faithfully wherever He leads. Second, if you feel led, I would be incredibly grateful for financial support to help cover travel and living expenses during these eight months overseas.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering partnering with me in what the Lord is doing. I truly believe this is only the beginning of the work He has called me to, and I’m grateful for every person who chooses to pray, give, and walk alongside me in this journey. 

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