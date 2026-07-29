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Called to Serve in Guatemala

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$850 USD

Fundraiser created byMary Bell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Erick Bell

Called to Serve in Guatemala

“As each one has received a gift, use it to serve one another as good stewards of God's varied grace. Whoever preaches, let it be with the words of God; whoever serves, let it be with the strength that God supplies, so that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ." 1 Peter 4:10-11

This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to go on a mission trip to Guatemala with the Gift of Hope organization, an experience that I truly believe God has placed on my heart for a reason. This isn’t just a trip, it’s a chance for me to step outside of my comfort zone, grow deeper in my faith, and serve others with love and purpose.

I am so excited to be going alongside my sister, my dad, and other families from St. Bernard’s. The photo I’ve included here is a special memory from my first mission trip to Costa Rica when I was 11, and I am so ready for this second journey of service.

I’ve felt a strong pull to strengthen my relationship with God, and I believe that faith grows most when we live it out. This mission trip will allow me to do exactly that, serving communities through building projects, working in a medical clinic, visiting kids, and conducting home visits. I want to be someone who doesn’t just talk about faith, but actively lives it through evangelization and bringing the beautiful love of Christ to others.

In our mission, we are inspired by the legacy of Blessed Stanley Rother, the missionary priest from Oklahoma who served as a martyr in Guatemala. At the same time, I know this experience will change me. Being in a new environment, surrounded by people with different lives and challenges, will help me grow spiritually, emotionally, and personally. It’s an opportunity to see God’s work in a bigger way and come back with a stronger sense of purpose.

In order to go, I need to raise the funds within the next six weeks. I’m working hard to make this happen, but I can’t do it alone. That’s why I’m asking for your support! Whether through a donation or simply sharing this with others, every bit of help counts.

Every contribution, big or small, helps make this journey possible. More than that you’re not just supporting me, you’re helping support the people and communities we’ll be serving. You become a part of this mission too. Please consider sharing this post with your friends and family to help me reach my goal.

Thank you so much for believing in me and in what God can do through this opportunity. Your support truly means everything. 💛



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