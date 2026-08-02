Called to know Jesus and make him known

Hello everyone! 🌍

My name is Eunice, and I have some exciting news to share along with a heartfelt call for your support. After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to answer God’s call by dedicating one full year to Bible school and missionary training. This year will be a precious time to grow spiritually, deepen my knowledge of God’s Word, and be equipped for service. My heart's deepest desire is to be prepared to carry the Gospel to the nations!

I’m joining an organization called Jesus Revolution, whose mission is to share the love of Jesus all around the world through practical actions, evangelism tours, and mission projects. Their work is truly inspiring check them out here: instagram.com/jesusrevolution 😊

To fully live out this experience and respond to God’s calling, I need financial support throughout the year. This means every contribution big or small will help make this mission possible ! You'll be part of what God is doing through me and that fills my heart with gratitude and joy. 🌟🙏 The funds will go to pay for mission trips and the TBBMI schooling.





Let’s bring hope and light to those who need it most. Your support could be a beacon of faith in their darkest times! 🙌 Thank you for your love, prayers, and generosity. 💖🤗

Eunice Francisco