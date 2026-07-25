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Called to Create, Called to Go | YWAM Support

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMichaela Powell

Called to Create, Called to Go | YWAM Support

For as long as I can remember, creativity has been one of the biggest ways God has allowed me to connect with others. Through photography, storytelling, and media, I’ve seen how powerful it can be to capture moments, share stories, and point people back to Him.


Photography has been a huge part of my journey, and it has taught me how meaningful it is to use creativity to encourage others and share the beauty of what God is doing. As I step into this next season, I’m excited to continue growing in my creative gifts and learning how they can be used for His Kingdom.


After months of prayer and preparation, I’ll be stepping into a new season this September by joining YWAM Kingdom Creatives in Kona, Hawaii for a 6-month discipleship and missions journey.


The first three months will be focused on training, growing deeper in my relationship with God, and learning how to use creativity as a tool for ministry. After training, I’ll be sent on outreach to another nation where I’ll have the opportunity to serve communities, share stories, and use my creative gifts through photography, storytelling, and media to glorify God.


This journey is a big step of faith, and I’m trusting God with every part of it, including the finances. While I have been blessed to prepare for many of the upfront costs, I am raising support for the everyday expenses that come with living and serving away from home for six months, including food, transportation, toiletries, laundry, and other necessities.


More than just financial support, I’m looking for people who will pray with me and walk alongside me throughout this season. If you feel called to support me, you can partner through prayer, encouragement, sharing my journey, or financial support.


Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and being part of this journey. I can’t wait to see what God does through this season and how He uses creativity to share His love with others.

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