Medical School Tuition

Hello Everyone,

My name is Will K. Jones, and I am blessed to be a father and medical student. Unfortunately, my medical school is not receiving government funding, and its students are now required to obtain private loans to pay for the tuition. When trying to accomplish a dream, hard work and sacrifice is always a part of the journey, my family and I are no exception. The emotional, physical, financial and psychological toll we've endured has pushed us to the brink many times. But, when the LORD places a calling on your life, there is no obstacle(s) that is insurmountable. I am humbly writing to ask if you can financially support my efforts to completing my journey in becoming a doctor through my 'Call2Medicine' campaign.

The LORD has placed in my heart the desire to serve people through the field of medicine. Prior to entering medical school, I have spent 17 years working as a 911 paramedic for the New York City Fire Department and New York Presbyterian Hospital. I experienced some of the most horrific and most beautiful moments as a medic. I was able to comfort those who suffered loss, aid in the delivery of many children, and be used by the LORD to help save lives and spread the Gospel to coworkers and patients. These moments have not only solidified my commitment to the medical field but has also provided me with invaluable hands-on experience. Outside of working, I started a community-based health and wellness program called "Fit4Cash". This program incentivized EMS personnel as well as people in the community to prioritize their health. I provided personal training services, weekly blood pressure and BMI monitoring along with nutritional counseling. Many of the people who participated not only lost weight, but through a change in lifestyle, they were able to get off diabetic and hypertensive/high cholesterol medication.

The effort I placed in both my work and community service activities was also directed towards my education. I would drive from work in New York to Pennsylvania, many times carrying my young daughter, to attend classes with me at East Stroudsburg University. By the grace of GOD, I graduated with honors with a degree in Biology and Chemistry. During my tenure, I was actively involved in research projects. Under the guidance of Dr. Joshua Loomis, I focused on and published a paper on the "Implications of drug-related stressors and how they contribute to changes in methylation of microRNA in sperm."

Having to go to medical school in a different country was an enormous challenge. Leaving my family for months on end was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. It was only through the prayers and support from our immediate/church family and friends, were we able to push through.

During my first year in medical school, I was one of the founding member of the Black Male Doctors Society. We sought to provide not only a safe space for all students, but to also become a platform of representation for all black men aspiring to becoming physicians. The popularity grew to the point where we now have 5 other clubs throughout the Caribbean. We also branched into a sister society called Black Women Doctors. Outside of that, I started teaching fitness and self-defense classes to not only empower the student body and faculty, but to help alleviate the stress of being in the medical community.

My interest in research continued as I worked underneath Dr. Noha Attia on the study of "Cell based therapy for the treatment of Gliobastoma Multiforme." This research has been recognized through publications in ResearchGate and Orcid.

Aside from studies, my classmate Lauren and I volunteered and sponsored an all-girls orphanage. We provided school supplies, helped with classwork, conducted community outreach events and took the children on various trips. The bond we formed with these young ladies continues today. The passion to mentor the next generation was placed in me at a very young age as I was a youth leader in my previous church and I currently mentor students from Kingsborough Community College.

Despite my efforts to manage my finances through working part-time between semesters, scholarships and savings, the cost of medical school remains a significant burden. And now without government aid, paying for the remainder of my tuition has become even harder. The remaining tuition cost is $80,000.

Your support would not only alleviate this financial strain, but also enable me to concentrate fully on my studies and clinical training. I am committed to utilizing my education to its fullest potential, with the goal of making a meaningful impact in the field of medicine, providing high-quality care to those in need and use my position to help minister the word of the LORD throughout the medical community.

Words cannot express how much I would appreciate your contribution.

Thank you again and GOD bless you!

Will K. Jones