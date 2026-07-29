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Call to arms

Goal$1,000,000,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPhilip Gomolisky

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nicolas Samaras

Call to arms

Calling all pastors

Calling all teachers

Calling all evangelists

Calling all remnant

The Lord God is Calling all to his word the lord Jesus Christ to stand up for righteousness sake. Being lead by the spirit I am writing you now to stand up and be strong he who gives us a spirit of strength power and a strong mind peace be unto you. I am writing you now for his mercies sake. You have gone your own way and have fallen asleep but I call you to rise and to be seeking and it shall be found and knock and it shall be answered. So I pray to you don’t be asleep rise up like a lion gird your loins and rise up my warriors for christ sake. I pray that you are well for the time has come and the victorious church shall rise and shall have a back like a crowbar and you shall go and make me a house like no other house that is 20 cubits wide and 12 cubits long and 12 cubits high in order for my spirit shall dwell in a house not made by man but many will be called and few chosen to be builders of this house made of cloth and fine linen and they shall say many were called a few chosen and we have the honor to serve the lord almighty by building a house dedicated to the service of many and to this reason we can know the lord God the God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob the holy one of Isreal the Lord Jesus Christ is his name many will bow down many will surrender for his names sake. So go and build this house my servants in order for a revival of massive perportions many will flock to and fro searching for the word the truth seeking and they shall find it in this house that will be open all day and all night many of my chosen will honor me there and many will be saved and surrender there life to me for I am meek and lowly at heart and seek those who want to know me let them come to a house of worship a house of bread so they can eat and be filled they can drink and be satisfied for lord of hosts is his name who calls all to worship in spirit and in truth. So we are calling all who seek righteousness and who seek the lord Jesus christ let them seek under a united banner a united front under the house of the lord. Thank You Lord Jesus Christ Aman.

Donate to United Church of Terre Haute, IN


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