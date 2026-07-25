Call for Help for Air Conditioning

We have someone in our life who helps everyone. From family, to friends, and complete strangers, no one is unwelcome to her. She takes in people with no place to go, cooks for everyone, and is generous with everyone.





She has found herself, this summer, without air conditioning, and though she makes do with a swamp cooler and fans, we would love to help her.





We have someone able to install Mini-splits for free, if the materials can be provided, all-in-all about $4000.





Thank you to anyone and everyone in advance, and God bless you and your family.