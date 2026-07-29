“California is burning to the ground — and we’re done playing nice!

KEEP Orange RED is recruiting battle-hardened conservative warriors to take back the Republican Party. We’re ripping the California GOP from the clutches of the RINO establishment swamp, driving the communists out of power, and storming every single county central committee in this state!

This is our Republic — and we’re taking it back by force!

Your donation is a weapon in this war! Every dollar funds installing fearless conservatives, igniting the base, and the massive voter registration assault that Steve Frank said was absolutely essential to taking this state back.

Donate right now or watch California continue to burn!”